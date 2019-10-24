STERLING (CBS)- A laptop battery caught fire on a school bus in Sterling Wednesday morning.
Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical High School students were on their way from Sterling when a student noticed smoke coming from their backpack. They alerted the bus driver who looked back and saw a decent amount of smoke coming from the back of the bus. The driver then called 911 and pulled over.
The bus driver, who is a retired firefighter, was able to help everyone get out safely and was impressed with how orderly and calm the students were in the face of a fire.
“Great job, Monty Tech students! You should be proud of your actions!” the Sterling Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.
Every year, schools across the state go through bus evacuations in case an incident like this occurs.
