BOSTON (CBS) — It was not a banner season for the Boston Red Sox, but a quartet of regulars has the chance to at least get some hardware out of it.

MLB announced three finalists at every position for the 2019 Gold Glove Awards, and four Red Sox found themselves on the lists.

Unsurprisingly, three of those players were the everyday outfielders, as Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts were all finalists at their respective positions.

The fourth Red Sox player to be named a finalist was catcher Christian Vazquez.

Betts will be looking to win his fourth straight Gold Glove Award in right field, while Bradley will be looking for his second straight award. Benintendi and Vazquez are hoping for their first Gold Glove.

Here are all of the finalists at every position in the AL.

CATCHER
Danny Jansen, Blue Jays
Christian Vazquez, Red Sox
Roberto Perez, Indians

FIRST BASE
Yuli Gurriel, Astros
Matt Olson, A’s
Justin Smoak, Blue Jays

SECOND BASE
Jose Altuve, Astros
DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox

THIRD BASE
Alex Bregman, Astros
David Fletcher, Angels
Matt Chapman, A’s

SHORTSTOP
Marcus Semien, A’s
Andrelton Simmons, Angels
Francisco Lindor, Indians

LEFT FIELD
Robbie Grossman, A’s
Alex Gordon, Royals
Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

CENTER FIELD
Kevin Kiermaier, Rays
Mike Trout, Angels
Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox

RIGHT FIELD
Kole Calhoun, Angels
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
Josh Reddick, Astros

PITCHER
Jose Berrios, Twins
Mike Leake, Mariners
Lucas Giolito, White Sox

Winners will be announced on Nov. 3.

