Four Red Sox Named Finalists For Gold Glove AwardsIt was not a banner season for the Boston Red Sox, but a quartet of regulars has the chance to at least get some hardware out of it.

Hey, Phillip Dorsett Has Made Some Absurd Touchdown Catches With PatriotsAnd sometimes, with the way life moves these days, the on-field performance can fade away rather quickly. So let's take a longer look at Phillip Dorsett.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 8: With Kerryon Johnson Out, Matt Stafford Will Carry Lions OffenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew discusses why you should have Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford in your lineup this week and which other players should also be there.

Jarvis Landry Promises That Browns Will Beat Patriots, But Quickly Clarifies To Avoid 'Guarantee' Talk"It’s just that simple. We’re gonna win”

Tacko Fall Suffered Concussion After Hitting Head On Low CeilingTacko Fall said he suffered a concussion when he hit his head on a low ceiling.