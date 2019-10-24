CBSN BostonWatch Now
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – With less than a week to go until Halloween, Dr. Mallika Marshall shared a few tips on how to keep your little ghouls and goblins safe as they hit the streets to collect their loot.

Costume Safety:

  • Bright and reflective
  • Avoid tripping hazards with strings, long fabric
  • Avoid masks which limit visibility
  • Flame resistant materials

Trick or Treating:

  • Have enough parents on hand
  • Bring flashlights
  • Make route and return home plan for older kids
  • Well-lit streets
  • Use sidewalk
  • Be careful crossing the street

Being a Good Trick or Treating Neighbor:

  • Well-lit walkway
  • Remove wet leaves or snow
  • Secure pets
  • Remove tripping hazards (rake, toys, etc.)
  • Teal pumpkin project
  • Non-food treats (toys, pencils, glow sticks, etc)

Keeping Kids From Eating All the Candy At Once:

  • Feed them dinner before heading out
  • Let kids have fun with their treats Halloween night
  • Ration treats in the days ahead

Dr. Mallika Marshall

