BOSTON (CBS) – With less than a week to go until Halloween, Dr. Mallika Marshall shared a few tips on how to keep your little ghouls and goblins safe as they hit the streets to collect their loot.
Costume Safety:
- Bright and reflective
- Avoid tripping hazards with strings, long fabric
- Avoid masks which limit visibility
- Flame resistant materials
Trick or Treating:
- Have enough parents on hand
- Bring flashlights
- Make route and return home plan for older kids
- Well-lit streets
- Use sidewalk
- Be careful crossing the street
Being a Good Trick or Treating Neighbor:
- Well-lit walkway
- Remove wet leaves or snow
- Secure pets
- Remove tripping hazards (rake, toys, etc.)
- Teal pumpkin project
- Non-food treats (toys, pencils, glow sticks, etc)
Keeping Kids From Eating All the Candy At Once:
- Feed them dinner before heading out
- Let kids have fun with their treats Halloween night
- Ration treats in the days ahead
