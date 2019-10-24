Comments
SALEM (CBS) – A group of beloved witches may be returning to Salem in the near future.
Entertainment website Collider reported on Wednesday that former Workaholics co-producer Jen D’Angelo has been hired to write a script for Hocus Pocus 2, a project being developed for new streaming service Disney+.
The original Hocus Pocus, which remains a fan favorite more than 25 years after its original release, was filmed in Salem in the early 1990s.
Collider reported that D’Angelo will attempt to bring back original cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. None of the actresses are attached to the sequel yet.
Disney+ launches in November.
