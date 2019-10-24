Roche's Fantasy Football Four Pack: Who To Start And Who To Sit In Week 8Each and every week, Dan Roche provides a little bit of help for you as you build your fantasy football roster building. So far, he's been pretty darn good.

Rob Gronkowski Pens Letter To Bill Belichick: 'Miss You, Sincerely Yours, Roberto'"Even bigger than the win was a rare moment in the fourth quarter," a gleeful Gronkowski said. "You smiled! Through nine seasons and even three Super Bowls, I've never seen you with such pure joy on the field."

MLB To Look Into Umpire Rob Drake Referencing Gun, Trump CriticsCommissioner Rob Manfred says Major League Baseball will look into a politicized tweet by umpire Rob Drake that referenced a rifle and critics of President Donald Trump.

The Celtics And Sixers Played A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad GameThose positive vibes were flowing right through Wednesday night. And then the season began. And it was bad. Really bad.

James Lofton: 'Mohamed Sanu Adds Big, Physical Presence Willing To Catch Ball Between The Numbers' For Tom BradyNFL on CBS analyst and former NFL receiver James Lofton discusses what Mohamed Sanu brings to the Patriots and their matchup with the Browns in Week 8.