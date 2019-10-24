DEDHAM (CBS) – Teachers in Dedham voted Thursday to go on strike. The vote was overwhelming, with about 258 members voting to strike, and only two “no” votes. It will be the first teacher’s strike in the state in 12 years.

As a result of the vote, there will be no school for PreK-12 students on Friday, October 25, according to Dedham Public Schools.

Rachel Dudley and Tim Dwyer are leaders of the Dedham Education Association. They say one of the main sticking points of a new contract for teachers is protection from sexual harassment.

“To protect our members from something that unfortunately has become very commonplace and has been a big issue over the last couple of years,” Dudley said.

Dedham teachers have been without a contract for over a year. And while many teachers say they do not want to strike, they say the school committee has dug in.

“It’s important that we settle it not just for us but for the children, the school system, for the town,” said Tim Dwyer, president of the DEA. “It’s something that should be settled. Our demands are perfectly reasonable.”

The teachers will go on strike starting Friday morning. Dwyer said he is available Thursday night if the school committee wants to negotiate.

Dedham Public Schools says the vote to strike comes just weeks before both sides are scheduled to meet with an independent arbitrator. Superintendent Michael Welch said, “As a district, we are saddened that our educators have chosen to consider this drastic and harmful action.”

The last teacher strike in Massachusetts was in 2007. In Quincy, teachers were on the picket line for 5 days. At one point, a judge ordered them back to work, because it’s actually against the law for teachers to strike. When the Quincy teachers refused, the union was fined daily.