Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — CVS is pulling 22-ounce bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder after tests found trace amounts of asbestos in the bottles.
Last week, Johnson & Johnson announced it was recalling one lot of baby powder, amounting to about 33,000 bottles. But CVS said it’s pulling all 22-ounce bottles as a precaution.
Johnson & Johnson has faced a series of lawsuits claiming its baby and talcum powders were contaminated with asbestos. The company has repeatedly denied this claim.
You must log in to post a comment.