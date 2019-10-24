CBSN BostonWatch Now
Boston News


BOSTON (CBS) — CVS is pulling 22-ounce bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder after tests found trace amounts of asbestos in the bottles.

Last week, Johnson & Johnson announced it was recalling one lot of baby powder, amounting to about 33,000 bottles. But CVS said it’s pulling all 22-ounce bottles as a precaution.

Johnson & Johnson has faced a series of lawsuits claiming its baby and talcum powders were contaminated with asbestos. The company has repeatedly denied this claim.

 

