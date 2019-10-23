CBSN BostonWatch Now
FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Patriots placed wide receiver Josh Gordon on Injured Reserve Wednesday.

ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted that the 28-year-old’s season is over due to a knee injury.

Gordon has caught 20 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown this season. He did not play against the New York Jets and left the previous game against the New York Giants when he suffered a knee injury while trying to make a tackle on a fumble return.

 

