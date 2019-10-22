MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS) – Many are still enjoying the fall foliage this time of year, but it looks like the dead of winter in one part of New England. Mount Washington State Park shared photos this week of a snowy, frozen landscape on the New Hampshire peak.
“The last couple of days of the season marked 128 MPH winds, bitter temps and the white stuff. Brrrrr,” New Hampshire State Parks wrote on Facebook.
Sunday marked the end of the summer season at the park. Facilities won’t open again until late spring 2020.
Last week, the Mount Washington Observatory shared photos of a “winter wonderland” at the summit. They’ve also reported 100+ mph winds resulting in “rime ice feathers” as high as 3 feet.
The Observatory said this isn’t unusual as the summit averages about 17.6 inches of snow in October.
