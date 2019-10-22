BOSTON (CBS) — The rich are getting richer.
The morning after their 33-0 Monday night victory over the Jets to improve to 7-0, the Patriots acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons.
The Patriots will be sending a second-round pick to Atlanta in the deal, according to Adam Schefter.
Another trade: Falcons are sending WR Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2019
Schefter added that the Patriots had been trying to trade for Sanu since before April’s draft. With the Falcons sitting at 1-6, the team finally felt comfortable with sending the talented receiver away.
The 30-year-old Sanu played collegiately at Rutgers, a teammate in 2009 with Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon.
This season, the 6-foot-2 Sanu has caught 33 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown. Over the previous three seasons from 2016-18, he averaged 64 receptions for 731 yards and four touchdowns per season.
In his eight-year career, split between Cincinnati and Atlanta, Sanu has caught 377 passes for 4,300 yards and 25 touchdowns.
The Patriots’ receiving corps has been banged up this season. Julian Edelman has played through injury, while Phillip Dorsett has missed time due to a hamstring injury, Josh Gordon missed Monday’s game due to knee and ankle injuries, and rookie N’Keal Harry has yet to play, as he’ll spend at least one more week on injured reserve.
The 7-0 Patriots rank first in the NFL in points scored and first in the NFL in points allowed through seven weeks of the season.
You must log in to post a comment.