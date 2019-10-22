Report: Mohamed Sanu Traded To Patriots For Second-Round PickThe rich are getting richer.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Shutout Of JetsHere's a best effort at listing the Four Ups and the Four Downs from the 33-0 Patriots victory. You might understand if the numbers are slightly off this week.

A Blowout And A Shutout: Patriots Remain Undefeated By Steamrolling Jets, 33-0The New England Patriots remained undefeated on Monday night, and they did so with authority.

'I'm Seeing Ghosts': Sam Darnold Perplexed By Patriots' Defense On Monday Night FootballThe Patriots' defense has been ruining the lives of many opposing quarterbacks this season. Sam Darnold is the latest victim.

Devin McCourty, Patriots' D Add To NFL Leads In InterceptionsThe Patriots' offense got the game started the right way for New England on Monday night. Then the defense did what the defense does.