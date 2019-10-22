Comments
BEVERLY (CBS) – A man on a bicycle was hit by an MBTA commuter rail train in Beverly Tuesday morning.
Transit Police said he was riding his bike through the pedestrian cut through at Beverly Depot around 8:20 a.m. when he was hit by an outbound train.
The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The train was held at the station for the investigation.
The crash delayed service on the Newburyport Line.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
