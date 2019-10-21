In the video above, watch Phantom Gourmet’s picks for the Great 8 Greek restaurants in the Boston region. Below, Hoodline ranks the most popular Greek spots in Cambridge.
CAMBRIDGE (Hoodline) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for Greek fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Greek spots around Cambridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Saloniki Greek
First on the list is Saloniki Greek. Located at 24 Dunster St. in Riverside, the cocktail bar, Greek and Mediterranean spot is the highest-rated Greek restaurant in Cambridge, boasting 4.5 stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp.
2. Greek Corner Restaurant
Next up is North Cambridge’s Greek Corner Restaurant, situated at 2366 Massachusetts Ave. With four stars out of 630 reviews on Yelp, the Greek and Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Desfina Restaurant
East Cambridge’s Desfina Restaurant, located at 202 Third St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Greek, Mediterranean and traditional American spot four stars out of 227 reviews.
4. Dimitrios Cuisine
Dimitrios Cuisine, a Greek spot that offers pizza and more in Cambridgeport, is another go-to, with four stars out of 82 Yelp reviews. Head over to 272 Brookline St. to see for yourself.
