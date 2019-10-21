Tom Brady On Life Without Football: 'I Can't Find An Answer To That'The interview began with Randy Moss asking Tom Brady how he still has the fire to compete every week at his age. "That's a good question," Brady answered.

Patriots, Emmanuel Sanders Connected In NFL Trade BuzzThe Patriots will take the field on Monday night as a shorthanded unit on offense. But help may not be far away.

Former Bruin Tyler Seguin's Home Severely Damaged In Dallas TornadoA tornado that hit Dallas, Texas Sunday night tore through the home of former Boston Bruin Tyler Seguin.

Patriots-Jets Monday Night Football News, Notes & Fun FactsThe New England Patriots visit the New York Jets for a Monday night clash, and WBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know ahead of the matchup!

Brady, Garoppolo, Brissett 'Wolf Pack' Is Completely Dominating The NFLTom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett formed an unbreakable quarterback bond in 2016. Now in 2019, that wolf pack is wreaking absolute havoc on the rest of the NFL.