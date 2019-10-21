EVERETT (CBS) – A driver has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Everett earlier this month.
Michael Delp was riding his motorcycle on Broadway October 2 when he was hit from behind by a car that then drove away.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office identified that driver Monday as 34-year-old Wilbert Charles of Everett. He’s now charged with motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of an accident after causing death and operating to endanger.
“The preliminary investigation suggests that Mr. Charles was travelling directly behind the victim on Broadway in Everett when he allegedly accelerated striking the motorcycle from behind causing the victim to fall off the bike,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement. “The defendant then allegedly struck the victim again before fleeing the scene.”
Delp was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he died. He was 59 years old.
Charles will be arraigned Monday afternoon in Malden District Court.
