WORCESTER (CBS/AP) – The trial begins Monday for the man charged with driving high on marijuana and causing the death of a Massachusetts State Police trooper.
Prosecutors say 33-year-old David Njuguna of Webster was speeding when he crashed into the back of Trooper Thomas Clardy‘s parked cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton on March 16, 2016. Witnesses said Njuguna’s car had swerved across all three travel lanes without slowing down.
Clardy was conducting a traffic stop at the time. He was 44 years old and an 11-year veteran of State Police. Clardy left behind his wife and seven children.
Njuguna was charged with driving under the influence of marijuana following the crash. He pleaded not guilty to several charges including manslaughter.
Njuguna’s lawyer had argued that many of the charges are “duplicative” and there was insufficient evidence to support the charge alleging Njuguna had used marijuana.
Njuguna waived his right to a jury and will instead face a bench trial in Worcester Superior Court where a judge will decide his fate.
