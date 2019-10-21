Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston Police officers were hurt in a crash in Dorchester overnight.
The officers were in a cruiser when it collided head-on with a car at the intersection of Norfolk and Capen streets around 12:45 a.m. Monday.
Police said the officers were taken to the hospital with what they described as “non life-threatening injuries.” Investigators did not have any information about the other driver.
Both the police SUV and the car have severe front end damage.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
