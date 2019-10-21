BOSTON (CBS) — The only two tight ends who have played a game for the Patriots this season are out due to injury on Monday night. Those absences, though, helped open the door for the 2019 debuts of Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson.
Those two recently signed (or re-signed in the case of Watson) tight ends are active for the Patriots in Monday night’s game against the Jets.
Also active will be rookie running back Damien Harris. The third-round pick who ranks eighth on Alabama’s all-time rushing list has only been active once before this season (coincidentally against the Jets), but he did not get to play in that game.
Harris ran for 88 yards on 16 carries in the preseason, but he’s been buried on the depth chart in the regular season behind Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, and Brandon Bolden.
The lone surprise of sorts on the inactive list for the Patriots would be safety Patrick Chung, who’s been on the injury report with a chest and heel injuries. Chung missed the Patriots’ game against Washington due to the heel injury but returned last week against the Giants, when he suffered the chest injury.
The complete list of inactives for both teams is below.
PATRIOTS
RB Rex Burkhead
WR Josh Gordon
TE Matt LaCosse
TE Ryan Izzo
DL Michael Bennett
S Patrick Chung
OL Korey Cunningham
JETS
RB Trenton Cannon
LB Neville Hewitt
LB Albert McClellan
OL Kelvin Beachum
OL Kelechi Osemele
TE Chris Herndon
DL Henry Anderson
