BOSTON (CBS) – An updated policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) aims to help pediatricians better diagnose and treat children with mental health issues.
It’s estimated that one in every five children suffers from a mental health disorder and suicide is the second leading cause of death by age 10, but most kids don’t get the help they need. Why? Mainly because there continues to be a shortage of mental health specialists. Other barriers are the stigma around mental health problems and the cost of care.
So the AAP is calling on pediatricians to help identify and fill the gaps in services, pursue additional mental health training themselves, and build relationships with mental health specialists to identify and provide emergency care to children at risk of suicide.
You must log in to post a comment.