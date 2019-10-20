Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Two big dogs up for adoption through the Animal Rescue League of Boston were featured this week on WBZ-TV’s Pet Parade.
Bucky is a 2-year-old who knows plenty of commands and is described as a “working dog.” He loves to exercise, and is having a hard time at the shelter because he likes to be outside and running so much.
Winnie is a 7-year-old lab and shepherd mix. She loves to play fetch and is a sweet dog whose only flaw is she snores.
For more information on these dogs and others, visit the Animal Rescue League website.
