



FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady answered questions Saturday about a video clip that’s taking social media by storm. He told reporters that a cameo of him in a Netflix show where he’s seen leaving a spa is being “taken out of context” and has nothing to do with team owner Robert Kraft’s legal troubles.

The clip from Paul Rudd’s comedy series “Living With Yourself” opens with a shot outside “Top Happy Spa.” Brady walks out of the strip mall spa with a smile on his face. Rudd asks Brady if it’s his first time here and he responds “six.”

Some outlets are questioning if the scene is intended to spoof Kraft, who is accused of allegedly paying for sex acts at a Florida massage parlor before the Patriots AFC Championship Game earlier this year. Speaking in the locker room, an irritated Brady strongly denied that his cameo had anything to do with Kraft.

“That’s not what that was about,” Brady said. “I think that was taken out of context.”

A description of the show on Netflix says that the spa is where people undergo a procedure to become a “better version” of themselves.

Brady called the controversy a “distraction” and pointed toward a “blame-and-shame media atmosphere.” He said the scene was shot in front of a green screen, adding that it was agreed to a year ago and written four years ago.

“It’s unfortunate that people would choose to think I would ever do something like that about Mr. Kraft,” Brady said. “I think that’s a very bad assessment of my relationship with him, I would never do that. . . for 20 years it’s nothing but love and respect.”

Brady went on to say “I sympathize with a lot of things [Kraft’s] gone through in his life.”

In an interview with Refinery29, “Living With Yourself” creator and writer Timothy Greenberg said he thought Brady’s agreed-upon cameo was “clearly not going to happen” after Kraft’s incident at the massage parlor “that looked almost exactly like what we were shooting.”

But Brady still went through it, and Greenberg said the scene was shot in a Boston-area parking lot during the offseason.