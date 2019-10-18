BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A California real estate developer is now the tenth parent sentenced in the college admissions scandal.
Robert Flaxman, 63, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to one month in prison Friday in Boston’s federal court for paying $75,000 to cheat on his daughter’s college entrance exam.
He pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in a deal with prosecutors.
Authorities say Flaxman paid $75,000 to have a test proctor feed his daughter answers on her ACT exam in 2016. They say she used the score to get into an undisclosed college that suspended her for a semester after the scheme was uncovered.
Prosecutors had recommended eight months in prison. Flaxman’s lawyers pushed for supervised release and community service.
Flaxman is owner and CEO of Crown Realty & Development, Inc., a commercial real estate developer.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.