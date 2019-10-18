BOSTON (CBS) — The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have reportedly dodged a massive injury. An MRI on Mahomes’ right knee revealed no significant damage, and the reigning NFL MVP is expected to return this season.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and James Palmer were first to report the positive news on Mahomes’ injury, which he suffered on a quarterback sneak in Thursday night’s win over the Denver Broncos. Friday’s MRI confirmed that Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap.
Earlier reports indicated that the best-case scenario for Mahomes and the Chiefs would have the quarterback missing three weeks. Mahomes will get additional opinions on his ailment, but it sounds like he won’t miss too much time following the good news on Friday morning, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The 5-2 Chiefs will host the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, followed by a road game against the Tennessee Titans over the next three weeks. Mahomes may be back when the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 11, but the team may opt to hold him out another week with their bye coming in Week 12.
Either way, it sounds like Mahomes will be on the field when the Chiefs visit the New England Patriots in Week 14.
