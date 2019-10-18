NEWPORT, R.I. (CBS) – Jennifer Lawrence is set to get married at a Newport, Rhode Island mansion this weekend. Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that the actress and fiancé Cooke Maroney will tie the knot in a wedding at Belcourt Castle.
ET reported that the Belcourt is closed this weekend for a private event. According to People, the wedding ceremony will happen Saturday in front of 150 guests.
Lawrence 29, and Maroney, 34, have been dating since last summer. He’s an art gallery director. The couple reportedly stopped by a New York marriage bureau last month.
The Belcourt, built in 1894, is currently owned by Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian. It was designed by Richard Morris Hunt, the same architect behind Newport’s Marble House and The Breakers.
