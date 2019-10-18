Patrick Mahomes Out At Least Three Weeks After Dislocating Right Kneecap; MRI Set For FridayThe Kansas City Chiefs may be without their superstar quarterback for the foreseeable future. Multiple reports say that Patrick Mahomes suffered a right kneecap injury on a quarterback sneak Thursday night against the Broncos.

Stamkos Scores In Shootout, Lightning Beat Bruins 4-3Steven Stamkos scored the lone goal in the shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Thursday night.

Ben Watson Explains How His Children Helped Him Learn A Lesson During Week Away From PatriotsWhile the equation may be that simple for a football team, it's obviously a bit more complex for the player involved. And when that player is 38 years old with a family of seven children, getting released midseason carries with it its own set of challenges.

Jets' C.J. Mosley: 'I'm Playing Monday Night' Vs. PatriotsNew York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley says he will play Monday night against the New England Patriots barring any setbacks at practice this week.

Major WWE Shakeups Following Talent Draft, Firing at SmackDownWWE's second talent draft locks in rosters, assigning Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to RAW, and Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to SmackDown.