



The Los Angeles Rams have struggled of late, losing their last three games. Jared Goff, however, aside from a stinker against a strong San Francisco 49ers defense, has been mostly okay. In fact, he’s been better than okay, throwing for 395 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks and 517 yards and two touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He could put up similar — or better — numbers this week with his receiving core healthy. The Rams head to Atlanta to face a woeful Falcons pass defense that gives up the sixth-most passing yards and second-most points per game. They also don’t put much pressure on the quarterback. Goff’s potential, given the matchup, has Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Jamey Eisenberg from Fantasy Football Today listing him as one of their must-starts for Week 8.

A second must-start is Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown, who will face another horrendous defense. Their opponent, the Miami Dolphins, gives up 36 points per game, by far the most in the NFL. Brown is generally good for at least five catches against a solid defense. While he hasn’t found the end zone much this season yet, that should change against the Dolphins.

Stream your local NFL on CBS game live with CBS All Access.

Beyond Goff and Brown, the Fantasy Football Today guys look at four other guys to start or sit this week, based on matchups and other circumstances. Find out who they are below, and watch the video above to find out why. If you want more fantasy football advice check out Fantasy Football Today every day at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS Sports HQ.

Dave Richard

Start

QB: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams @ Atlanta Falcons

WR: John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Sit

RB: Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Redskins

Heath Cummings

Start

RB: Frank Gore, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Sit

QB: Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans

WR: Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings