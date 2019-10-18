BOSTON (CBS) — The Kansas City Chiefs may be without their superstar quarterback for the foreseeable future. Multiple reports say that Patrick Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap on a quarterback sneak Thursday night against the Broncos.

The severity of the injury is not yet known, and Mahomes will undergo an MRI on Friday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that a league source told him the best case scenario for Mahomes and the Chiefs is the quarterback will be out for around three weeks, but that’s only if there is no ligament damage to his knee.

The worst-case scenario would likely sideline last year’s MVP for the rest of the season, which would be a gigantic hit to Kansas City’s odds at winning a Super Bowl.

Chiefs will be awaiting MRI results on Patrick Mahomes’ right knee Friday, but one league source said that “if there’s no damage, the best case would be around three weeks.” But that’s best case. Worst is downright dreary for the Chiefs, their fans and the league as a whole. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2019

There is some optimism that Mahomes will only miss the three weeks and then be able to play through the injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Heading into the all-important MRI today, here is where it stands for #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: He’s expected to be out at least three weeks with a dislocated kneecap, but there is some real optimism from those involved that he can play through the ailment after that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2019

The injury occurred early in the second quarter when Mahomes called his own number on a fourth down play deep in Denver territory. He picked up the first down, but it came at a cost. When the piles of bodies cleared, Mahomes remained on the ground in obvious pain, reportedly with a right kneecap dislocation. He was treated by the Kansas City medical staff on the field, who appeared to straighten Mahomes’ knee and pop it back into place. It wasn’t a pretty sight.

The quarterback was able to walk off the field under his own power with an obvious limp. He was in the X-ray room for only two minutes before the Chiefs ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Veteran Matt Moore replaced Mahomes, completing 10 of his 19 passes for 117 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill, in Kansas City’s 30-6 victory. The Chiefs improved to 5-2 with the win.

But losing Mahomes for any period of time will greatly hurt Kansas City’s fight with 6-0 New England for the top seed in the AFC. And if the dynamic quarterback is lost for the season, the Chiefs can likely say goodbye to any chance at playing in Super Bowl LIV.