Comments
BROOKLINE (CBS) – A woman who was attacked in Brookline earlier this week was the target of a hate crime, police said Friday.
The woman was walking on Beacon Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday when she said a man shoved her from behind and she fell to the ground.
Police said the man shouted “racial insults” at her and tried to take her backpack. The woman fought back, kicked at the man and screamed. He ran away and she went to a nearby church for help.
“The suspect is described as a middle age, black male, with a medium build, approximately six feet tall,” Brookline Police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brookline Police at 617-730-2222.
You must log in to post a comment.