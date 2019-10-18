Javonte Green Reportedly Wins Battle For Final Roster Spot On CelticsIt appears as though we have a victor in the battle for the Celtics final roster spot. That winner is reportedly guard Javonte Green.

Yankees Suspect Astros Of Cheating; A.J. Hinch Calls It 'A Joke'For the second straight postseason, an accusation has been made against the Astros for stealing signs. This time, though, Astros manager A.J. Hinch finds the accusations to be comical.

It Doesn't Sound Like Emmanuel Sanders Wants To Be In Denver AnymoreEmmanuel Sanders sounds like he'd like to play football someplace other than Denver, and the Patriots would be wise to give John Elway a call.

Patrick Mahomes Out At Least Three Weeks After Dislocating Right Kneecap; MRI Set For FridayThe Kansas City Chiefs may be without their superstar quarterback for the foreseeable future. Multiple reports say that Patrick Mahomes suffered a right kneecap injury on a quarterback sneak Thursday night against the Broncos.

Stamkos Scores In Shootout, Lightning Beat Bruins 4-3Steven Stamkos scored the lone goal in the shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Thursday night.