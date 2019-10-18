CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Two people were stabbed in an incident at the W Hotel in Boston early Friday morning, according to Boston Police.

Officers were called to a chaotic scene at the Tunnel night club inside the hotel on Stuart Street just before 2 a.m. They found both victims with what they described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Both were taken to the hospital. There have been no arrests.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

