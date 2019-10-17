Rochie's Fantasy 4-Pack: Who To Start And Who To Sit In Week 7If you haven’t been following Dan Roche’s weekly Fantasy Football advice, now would be a good time to jump aboard. Rochie is pretty good at this.

Report: Patriots Saved $1 Million In Salary Cap Space With Ben Watson's Release, Re-SigningThe start to Ben Watson's Patriots reunion did not go how either side likely anticipated. But after a rocky beginning, it seems as though both sides have benefited slightly.

Jets WR Demaryius Thomas Felt Disrespected, Insulted By Patriots' Decision To Dump Him For Antonio BrownDemaryius Thomas did not appreciate the way his time in New England ended.

Jaylen Brown Reportedly Turned Down 4-Year, $80 Million Offer From CelticsJaylen Brown is betting on himself this season, reportedly turning down a four-year, $80 million offer from the Boston Celtics.

David Krejci Dealing With Upper-Body Injury, Considered Day-To-DayDavid Krejci was on the ice to start Wednesday's practice, but the Bruins center did not make it through the session.