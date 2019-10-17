Comments
FALMOUTH (CBS) – Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in the overnight storm in Falmouth. One homeowner also lost a trampoline.
The high winds early Thursday morning bounced a trampoline through a fence and out onto Dillingham Avenue.
Crazy. This trampoline bounced through a fence on Dillingham Ave. Falmouth. pic.twitter.com/6XZpVygVwL
— George Brennan (@gpb227) October 17, 2019
It’s not clear yet how or when the homeowner will get it back into the yard.
