GLOUCESTER (CBS) — Two cruise ships made their way into Ipswich Bay to wait out the weather off the coast of Gloucester Thursday.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the Norwegian Dawn is heading to New York with 2,178 people on board and the Seven Seas Navigator is bound for Boston with 479 people.
Neither ship has anchored. Both were waiting for strong winds and 14-foot seas off Gloucester’s coast to die down before continuing on their journeys.
The Coast Guard said it’s closely monitoring both ships.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
