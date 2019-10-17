



BOSTON (CBS) — If you haven’t been following Dan Roche’s weekly Fantasy Football advice, now would be a good time to jump aboard. Rochie is pretty good at this.

Find out which player Rochie thinks you need to have in your lineup, a player to stay away from, a player worth the risk, and a player you really need to have in your lineup for Week 7 of the NFL (and fantasy football) season.

First, a quick recap of last week.

Roche’s Week 6 Picks

Must Start: Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins (22-for-29, 333 yards, 4 TDs, INT)

Stay Away: Houston WR Will Fuller (5 rec., 44 yards)

Worth The Risk: Baltimore RB Mark Ingram (13 rushes, 52 yards, TD)

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: Patriots Defense (14 points allowed, 3 INTs, sack, forced fumble returned for a TD, blocked punt returned for a TD)

Now, on to Week 7!

Must Start

RB Dalvin Cook, Minnesota at Detroit

I normally stay away from divisional matchups, and the Lions are playing well under Matty P., but Cook is primed for a big day Sunday in Detroit. The Lions are giving up 105 yards and a TD rushing to running backs this season, plus an additional 65 receiving yards per game to backs. Cook has run for over 100 yards in four of his six games and has six rushing TDs.

Stay Away

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at Chicago

Kamara is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is coming off a tough day against Jacksonville last week. He carried the ball 11 times for only 31 yards while catching seven balls for only 35 yards. He also only has two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) on the season.

Worth The Risk

TE Evan Engram, NY Giants vs Arizona

Engram missed the Patriots game with a knee injury, but is practicing this week and is expected to play Sunday, barring any setbacks. If he plays, he goes up against a Cardinals defense that has given up an average of eight catches for 91 yards per game, plus six touchdowns over five games to tight ends.

Matchup I Love More Than Disney

Pats D/ST at NY Jets

I apologize, but as long as the Patriots continue to dominate, you have to play them every week. Through six games, the Defense/Special Teams has 25 sacks, 14 INTs (two returned for TD), two blocked punts (both for TDs), and a fumble recovery returned for a TD. Sam Darnold is an up-and-coming QB, but there’s no way you shouldn’t start the Patriots.