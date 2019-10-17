BOSTON (CBS) — The start to Ben Watson’s Patriots reunion did not go how either side likely anticipated. But after a rocky beginning, it seems as though both sides have benefited slightly.
Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reported that Watson’s new contract with the Patriots pays him $800,000 of guaranteed money.
Salary cap extraordinaire Miguel Benzan of the Boston Sports Journal noted that the new deal saves the Patriots more than $1 million in cap space.
Before his release Watson’s cap number was over $2.6M. His current total on the Patriots ledger is $1.54M so Pats saved over a million in cap space by cutting Watson and re-signing him. https://t.co/GfsC04rBQr
The team clearly benefited from that new deal, but Watson’s $800,000 in guaranteed money means that the tight end has job security — something he clearly lacked with this previous deal.
On Wednesday, Watson tweeted an appreciation for the support he received after getting released from the Patriots earlier this month.
I am so grateful for the encouragement received this past week from strangers friends and family alike. God used them to boost my spirit and bring proper perspective in disappointment. For now my journey has led back to the @patriots. Whatever transpires He’s in control. Rom 8:28 https://t.co/nx8Q3Pc0tj
In addition to bringing back Watson, the Patriots signed tight end Eric Tomlinson. The tight end duo of Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse has combined for just nine catches for 169 yards and one touchdown through six games.
