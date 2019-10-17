Weather Alert:Winds Could Cause Additional Damage Thursday
BOSTON (CBS) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting warmer-than-average temperatures for much of the United States this winter, including New England. The government agency’s Climate Prediction Center released its latest winter outlook on Thursday.

NOAA’s map shows Boston and all of New England with a good chance of a warm winter.

Experts say El Nino and La Nina will not be influencing winter in the U.S. Instead, NOAA is looking at the long-term warming trend in its outlook.

NOAA is forecasting a warmer-than-average winter for much of the U.S. (Image credit: NOAA)

NOAA also said that it expects near-average precipitation for New England this winter.

So does this mean New Englanders can forget about the snow blowers and shovels this winter? Not so fast.

“Even during a warmer-than-average winter, periods of cold temperatures and snowfall are expected,” NOAA said.

