BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has announced a new program to help ease child care costs in the city.
The new fund, called the Childcare Entrepreneur Fund pilot program, is specifically for people who want to open home-based child care centers. Businesses can apply for grants up to $10,000. The money can be used to buy toys for the children or for advertising for the business.
“We will be providing grants and business training for women to start and grow their businesses,” Walsh said Thursday.
The program also aims to provide coaching and technical assistance to help owners improve their entrepreneurial skills.
“I am proud to support these entrepreneurs and small business owners who are providing a crucial service in our neighborhoods,” Walsh said. “In addition to elevating the value of care workers, providing families with accessible, affordable child care options is essential to keeping parents, especially women, in the workforce.”
Businesses can apply for three types of grants starting at $2,000 until Nov. 15. The program offers start-up grants to help new businesses, flexible grants for existing childcare centers and co-op grants for groups of childcare entrepreneurs.
According to the results of the City’s first annual child care survey, 86% of respondents cited costs as a top child care challenge. Additionally, 45% said child care was either “too far or too difficult” to find, and almost a third of stay-at-home parents and guardians said they needed or wanted to work.
