BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, is once again the most popular governor in the country, according to a new poll from Morning Consult. The same survey found that Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is the most unpopular governor in the United States.
The poll reports that 73% of Bay State voters approve of the job Baker is doing. Sixteen percent disapprove and 12% said they didn’t know. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is second with a 70% approval rating. Also in the Top 5 are Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and NH Gov. Chris Sununu.
Raimondo, meanwhile, has an approval rating of 36%, and 56% disapprove of her, the poll found. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has an even lower approval rating of 35%, but only 48% of voters disapprove of him.
The 10 most popular governors in the poll are all Republicans. The survey was conducted from July through September.
