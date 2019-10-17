BEVERLY (CBS) – A tree came crashing through a Beverly home early Thursday morning, injuring a couple who was sleeping in their bed. It was one of many trees across Massachusetts toppled by a record-setting October storm.
Police said they responded to the home at Brimbal Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Once inside, officers found a 27-year-old man with a head laceration from a branch that entered the home. First responders took him to the hospital, where he had surgery. His wife walked away with only minor injuries.
A #Beverly husband and wife were sleeping in this bed when heavy winds sent a tree crashing down into their room. The husband just got out of surgery, while the wife walked away with minor injuries their family says. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/l58B02GVuO
— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) October 17, 2019
Photos from inside the home showed extensive damage to the bedroom.
Over on James Street, resident Jason Hyland took pictures of a big tree that had fallen on his neighbor’s house.
“Look at the roots on this monster tree completely uprooted & somehow just laying smoothly atop my neighbor’s roof here in Beverly,” he wrote. “What a storm overnight!
Half of the town was without power Thursday afternoon. Public works crews could be seen driving around, cleaning up debris from the streets.
You must log in to post a comment.