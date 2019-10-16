BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL has another domestic violence issue on its hands, with Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown being accused of committing several acts of violence in a lawsuit filed Monday in a California civil court.

The actions occurred shortly after Brown left the New England Patriots to sign a record contract with the Raiders. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Diorra Marzette-Sanders, who says that Brown turned violent against her several times over the last seven months.

Mike Florio of ProFootball Talk highlighted the allegations in the lawsuit:

The lawsuit, filed Monday in a California civil court on behalf of Diorra Marzette-Sanders, makes various accusations against Brown, the most serious of which are that Brown “slapped the Plaintiff across the face leaving her mouth bloody and her face bruised,” that he has “bruised, bloodied and battered” her on multiple occasions, and that he threatened to “shoot yo ass in the f–king head” when she threatened at one point to leave with their son.

The lawsuit alleges that, in March 2019, Brown “grabbed her face and covered her mouth while choking her out until she couldn’t breathe,” leaving “a ring of bruises around her neck.” The lawsuit also alleges that, in April 2019, Brown “grabbed Plaintiff’s arm, took her into a room, locked the door, slapped her across the face and punched her in the ribs” while the couple was vacationing in Hawaii. In June 2019, Brown allegedly slapped Marzette-Sanders in the face, resulting in police being called to the scene and a police report being filed.