FRANKLIN (CBS) — Why did the emu cross the road? Franklin police aren’t sure, but they were thankfully able to catch it Monday morning.
According to a post on their Facebook page, officers were finishing a traffic stop when they spotted an emu running across Lincoln Street.
Though this was not something either officer was trained for, the post said, they set to work catching the large bird.
The officers found the owner of the emu, and “were able to bring the Emu home where it can no longer terrorize motorists of Lincoln Street.”
“No job too small no bird too big!” the post concluded.
