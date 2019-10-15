BOSTON (CBS) — A day after reportedly bringing back Ben Watson, the Patriots are adding another tight end to their roster. The Patriots are reportedly signing former Giants and Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Tomlinson was in New England for a free-agent visit back on Sept. 26, following his release from the Giants. He played just seven offensive snaps in New York, seeing the bulk of his action on special teams. He played three seasons for the New York Jets from 2016-18, starting 12 games and catching 16 passes for 193 yards. He has one career touchdown, which came in the 2017 season.
The 6-foot-6, 263-pound Tomlinson went undrafted out of Texas-El Paso in 2015.
It was reported Monday that the Patriots are expected to bring back Ben Watson, one week after they released the veteran tight end. The team has not announced the Watson or Tomlinson signing, so nothing is official yet.
But New England could certainly use some help at tight end, with Matt LaCosse limping off the field with a knee injury after Thursday night’s win over the Giants. That left Ryan Izzo as the only healthy tight end on the roster prior to the Watson and Tomlinson signings.
The 6-0 Patriots next visit the 1-4 Jets on Monday Night Football.
