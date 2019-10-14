BOSTON (CBS) — Everybody loves a hat trick. But David Pastrnak wanted a little more.
The Bruins’ top-line right winger made his 2019 Columbus Day a memorable one, as he scored all of Boston’s four goals on Monday afternoon in a 4-2 win over the visiting Anaheim Ducks.
Pastrnak scored on a power play early in the first period:
🚀 🍝
October 14, 2019
Seconds after Boston killed a penalty midway through the second period, Pastrnak gave Boston a 2-0 lead.
Loading up on that 🍝.
October 14, 2019
Pastrnak buried a loose puck off an offensive zone faceoff early in the third period to get his hat trick.
And then, two minutes later, Pastrnak — who entered the game with two goals in five games this season — notched his fourth tally of the afternoon.
And No. 4. 🍝
October 14, 2019
That fourth goal gave Brad Marchand his second primary assist of the day, too.
Pastrnak had three hat tricks last year, plus one in the playoffs. He also had one in the 2017-18 season. But Monday marked his first career four-goal game.
With 30 saves from Jaroslav Halak, Pastrnak’s quartet of goals provided Boston with more than enough offense for a win in the Monday matinee.
Quickly becoming a fashion icon. 🍝
October 14, 2019
The Bruins improved to 5-1-0 on the young season with the victory.
