Daniel Hollis's Friends Remember His Positivity At His FuneralA lot of hugs and tears were shared at Faith Community Church in Hopkinton Sunday. The friends and family of slain Emerson student Daniel Hollis described him as an all-around great guy, as they try to wrap their minds around his sudden death.

Pelham Church Shooting Suspect Stepson Of Slain Minister, More Charges FiledA New Hampshire prosecutor says the man charged with wounding a clergyman and a bride during a wedding at a Pelham church is the stepson of a minister from the same church who was killed earlier this month.

Church-Members Support One Another After Pelham ShootingHearts were heavy at CCF Ministries church in Lowell after a chaotic scene at their sister church in Pelham New Hampshire where a gunman shot two people on Saturday.