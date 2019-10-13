PELHAM, N.H. (AP/CBS) — A New Hampshire prosecutor says the man charged with wounding a clergyman and a bride during a wedding at a Pelham church is the stepson of a minister from the same church who was killed earlier this month.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said Sunday that 37-year-old Dale Holloway is the stepson of 60-year-old Luis Garcia who was shot to death Oct. 1 in Londonderry. A motive for the shooting has not yet been identified.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office announced Sunday that they filed four additional charges filed against Holloway, including attempted murder for the shooting of 75-year-old Stanley Choate, second degree assault for the shooting of 60-year-old Claire McMullen and assault for hitting 60-year-old Mark Castiglione in the head with a gun.
Choate, the church bishop, was shot with a handgun. McMullen, the bride, was shot in the arm. All are recovering. McMullen is set to be released from the hospital Sunday.
Holloway is due in court Tuesday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
Police are still investigating the incident.
