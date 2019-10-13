BOSTON (CBS) — Two course records were broken at Sunday’s B.A.A. Half Marathon: the women’s open division and the women’s wheelchair division.

As 24-year-old Brillian Kipkoech of Kenya crossed the finish line in Franklin Park, she learned she just broke the course’s record by finishing in 1:07:40.

“Yeah I am very, very, happy to win this race,” Kipkoech said. “Boston has been good to me.”

Katrina Gerhard, an Acton-Boxboro High School graduate and current medical student, won the women’s wheelchair race with a time of 1:00:43 and beat the course record by more than nine minutes.

At just 22 years old, this is already Gerhard’s second B.A.A Half Marathon win. She also won in 2014 with a time of 1:28.09.

“I was coming here just hoping to do decently so it’s really nice to know that I still got it and that the training I’ve been doing is working,” she said.

About 9,000 runners from all over the world took part in the race. Fans showed their support along the 13.1-mile course.

“I’m here supporting my wife, who’s running in the half marathon,” said Wayne Short from Charlotte, N.C.

Philemon Kiplimo, 21, of Kenya, won the men’s open division with a time of 1:01:58. Miguel Vergara, 19, of Ewing, N.J., won the men’s wheelchair division with a time of 53:38.

Every runner received a medal for completing the race.