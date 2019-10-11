Comments
WEYMOUTH (CBS) — A North Weymouth woman was arraigned Friday afternoon after she hit another car while allegedly driving drunk, and then hit the ambulance responding to the crash.
Carolyn Davis, 41, tried to drive away after hitting another car, and ended up hitting the ambulance responding to the crash head-on, according to Weymouth police.
The other driver and ambulance driver were taken to South Shore Hospital and are not facing serious injuries.
Davis was arraigned in her hospital bed on drunk driving and other charges.
