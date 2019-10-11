HYANNIS (CBS) — Waves as high as 20 feet off the coast of Massachusetts have cancelled many ferries out to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket this weekend.
Hy-Line Cruises and the Steamship Authority are not running.
“There’s no way we’re running in this kind of weather,” said Philip Scudder, owner of Hy-line Cruises. “Gusts up to 50 or 60 mph. It is the seas that are the main thing. It’s just too rough out there to make safe travel.”
Traveler Kristen Render frantically tried to rearrange her plans, but kept an upbeat attitude.
“It’s not a big deal,” Render said. “It’s nice to have some time together out of work and school.
Travelers were largely understanding that the weather had stopped the boats from running.
“It is what it is. There’s nothing they can do about the weather,” said traveler Eric Schaeffer. “I know everybody is stressed and trying to get somewhere, but there’s not much you can do. And I would rather get there than get halfway there.
