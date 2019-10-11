RUTLAND (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police K-9 unit helped catch a suspect who almost crashed into a police cruiser early Thursday morning.
Rutland police requested a K-9 unit from State Police to help search for a suspect after he crashed at the intersection of Pleasantdale Road and Main Street around 2:40 a.m. The suspect almost hit a cruiser and then ran away, State Police said.
A trooper and his K-9 named Boomah tracked the suspect’s scent from the car to a goat farm behind a home on Main Street. Boomah led the team into the woods behind the house and found a sweatshirt with fresh blood on it.
The dog then tracked back on to Main Street, east of the crash, to the back of a house on nearby Kenwood Drive. The team found the suspect in a shed behind the house and arrested him.
The 17-year-old man was taken to UMass-Lakeside Hospital in Worcester. He will face charges for operating a motor vehicle without authority, failing to stop for police, negligently operating a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash and breaking and entering.
