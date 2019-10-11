Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS)– Student workers at Harvard University could authorize a strike over a dispute about contract changes as early as next week.
For nearly a year, their union, the Harvard Graduate Students Union-UAW, has been trying to negotiate a new contract with the university’s administration.
They claim the administration is refusing to provide stronger protections against harassment and discrimination. They’re also calling for increased pay and better healthcare.
Student workers will begin voting on the strike on Tuesday.
