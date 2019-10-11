



BOLTON (CBS) – Bolton was originally part of Lancaster, but separated in 1736.

The community rich with limestone that was baked in kilns and used to make mortar and plaster for building homes.

Bolton is home to William “Wild Bill” Ezinicki, who played in the NHL and was later a pro golfer.

Colonial Candies is a sweet spot in Bolton. There’s a lot to love about the longtime business.

At the heart of all the sweet treats is Richard Hebert.

“I’ve been in the candy business since I was 14 years old and I’m 72, so that’s what, 58 years I guess,” he said.

Sitting on the edge of Interstate 495 in Bolton is the White house made famous by Richard, his father and grandfather. It is a family business that started in 1917 and continues on 102 years later thanks to Richard.

“It kind of gets in your blood and you just keep doing it,” said Richard.

Deep in the basement is where Richard makes his magic. That’s where he hand-makes the treats. From the chocolate pops, and candies, to those famous dipped Oreos.

Richard single-handedly, makes 1,000 a day and as he showed WBZ-TV, his system is simple.

He fills the mold with chocolate and adds the cookie and gives it a twist. He makes it look easy.

The store is open every single day of the year, except Christmas. And Richard has no intention of retiring any time soon.