BOSTON (CBS) — Another important offensive piece for the Patriots will be missing Thursday’s game against the Giants.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, running back Rex Burkhead is expected to be out on Thursday night.
The news comes a few hours before kickoff, and a day after wide receiver Phillip Dorsett was ruled out for Thursday’s game.
For Burkhead, it’s his second straight game missed, as he deals with a foot injury.
In four games this season, Burkhead has 124 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, along with 14 receptions for 117 yards. He’s also been on the field for 59 special teams snaps.
Considering the short week and the heavy workload last Sunday for Sony Michel, Burkhead’s absence could open the door for rookie Damien Harris to get his first live NFL action.
While the absences of Dorsett and Burkhead leave the Patriots slightly shorthanded on offense, it doesn’t compare to the offensive players missing for the Giants. New York will be without RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Sterling Shepard (concussion), TE Evan Engram (knee) and RB Wayne Gallman (concussion). Those four players account for over 62 percent of the Giants’ offensive yards from scrimmage and seven of their 11 offensive touchdowns.
You must log in to post a comment.