BOSTON (CBS) – Registration opens Thursday for the PMC Winter Cycle.

One thousand riders will spend a January morning at Fenway Park spinning and raising money for cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

About 1,000 riders turned out for the Pan Mass Challenge Winter Cycle at Fenway Park 2018. (WBZ-TV)

There are six 45-minute sessions led by Boston’s best instructors.

This year’s PMC Winter Cycle will take place on January 25. Every rider-raised dollar is donated directly to Dana-Farber.

Registration opens at 10 a.m.

