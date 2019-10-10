Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Registration opens Thursday for the PMC Winter Cycle.
One thousand riders will spend a January morning at Fenway Park spinning and raising money for cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
There are six 45-minute sessions led by Boston’s best instructors.
This year’s PMC Winter Cycle will take place on January 25. Every rider-raised dollar is donated directly to Dana-Farber.
Registration opens at 10 a.m.
