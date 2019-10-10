BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots receiver Josh Gordon injured his left knee Thursday night against the Giants attempting to make a tackle following a Tom Brady fumble. He is questionable to return.
Gordon tried to run down New York linebacker Markus Golden after Brady coughed it up at the New England 43, but wasn’t able to stop him from finding the end zone. Gordon landed awkwardly as he tried to take Golden down, twisting his left leg in the process.
The receiver walked off the field under his own power and was taken to the medical tent. He didn’t go back into the New England locker room ahead of halftime, instead riding the stationary bike on the sideline. He didn’t see the field on New England’s 11-play touchdown drive following New York’s defensive touchdown.
Tail end of that play. Josh Gordon left leg. He does walk off the field under his own power and is now in the medical tent. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/QZbAvIETbd
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 11, 2019
Gordon had just one reception before getting hurt, a first-quarter catch that went for seven yards. The New England offense as a whole has struggled against the Giants, with three punts, an interception, a fumble and a turnover on downs on their first seven possession on the game.
Losing Gordon would further deplete Tom Brady’s arsenal, which was already without Phillip Dorsett, who was inactive with a hamstring injury he suffered Sunday against the Redskins.
