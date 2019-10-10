Josh Gordon Injured Trying To Make Tackle After Tom Brady FumblePatriots receiver Josh Gordon injured his left leg Thursday night against the Giants attempting to make a tackle following a Tom Brady fumble. He is questionable to return.

Tom Brady Passes Peyton Manning On NFL's All-Time Passing Yards ListThere is now only one man with more passing yards than Tom Brady in NFL history. Brady passed longtime rival Peyton Manning on Thursday night to claim second place on the NFL's all-time passing yards list.

Bengals Head Coach Says Team Isn't Trading Receiver A.J. GreenIf the Patriots want to add a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline, it sounds like they'll have to look somewhere other than Cincinnati.

Robert Kraft Says There's Hope That Rob Gronkowski Will Make A ComebackRob Gronkowski started his post-football career as a TV analyst on Thursday night, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft is holding out hope that we'll see Gronk in a Pats uniform again.

'Hurts Just A Hair Flashier Than Tua' Brent Stover On Heisman Race At Midway PointCBS Sports Network college football host Brent Stover discusses the current Heisman Trophy race, with Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts in the lead.