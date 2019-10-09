(MARE) – Josiah “Joey” is a young boy of African American descent who enjoys eating bananas, meatballs, fruit, and shrimp! Josiah is described by his foster mother as friendly, loving and endearing. He loves to learn and be the center of attention.
Josiah qualifies for year-long schooling with a summer program and has made tremendous progress since he first came into care. Josiah still requires support around vocalizing his needs and using words instead of actions or gestures. Josiah does have a great sense of compassion for others. He loves going to school and enjoys learning new things.
Not yet legally freed for adoption, Josiah is in need of a two-parent family with older or no children in the home. Josiah will need a family that is open to maintaining sibling contact and potential contact with his biological mother. Josiah would do best with an active family that will help nurture his interests.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.
