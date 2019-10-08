BOSTON (CBS) — The Giants are likely to be without their best player when they visit Foxboro on Thursday night.
Though second-year running back Saquon Barkley continues to recover at a remarkable pace from his high ankle sprain, the running back is “unlikely” to be able to play Thursday against the Patriots, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.
“Still expected to be too early for medical clearance despite returning to practice last week,” Raanan tweeted. “It has been 16 days since he suffered a high ankle sprain.”
Barkley, the second overall pick in the 2018 draft, rushed for 237 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries this season before suffering the injury in Week 3. He also caught 11 passes for 74 yards.
Last year as a rookie, he rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns, while catching 91 passes for 721 yards and four more touchdowns, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in the process.
Without Barkley, the Giants have leaned on Wayne Gallman and John Hilliman in the run game, though Gallman himself is now dealing with a concussion. Eli Penny has gotten carries in Gallman’s absence.
