Comments
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (CBS) – Hannaford is recalling white American cheese sold at its supermarket delis. The cheese could contain metal fragments, a recall notice released Tuesday said.
The recall affects American cheese sold at the deli between Sept. 8 and Oct. 8. Recalled lots of “Hannaford White American Cheese” and “Freshly Sliced White American Cheese” have the UPC number 21281800000 or 21658200000.
So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.
“Customers should not consume the item and may return it to the store for a full refund,” Hannaford said in a statement.
Hannaford has several locations in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
You must log in to post a comment.